Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 30 Seeds: 1043 Comments: 1879 Since: May 2016

FBI busts Georgia human trafficking, sex slave ring, Kenndric Roberts charged with over 12 felonies

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: The Global Dispatch
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:48 AM
Discuss:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes there could be more victims of a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar Sandy Springs home in Georgia. Identified as Kenndric Roberts, the man now faces over a dozen charges linked to sex trafficking of eight women.

Roberts, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking after authorities were notified by a 911 call from a woman claiming to be threatened if she tried to leave the home.

“It’s house of full of girls and…if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The caller’s Tuesday morning plea helped Georgia authorities to uncover the human trafficking ring.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor