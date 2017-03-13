FBI busts Georgia human trafficking, sex slave ring, Kenndric Roberts charged with over 12 felonies

The Federal Bureau of Investigation believes there could be more victims of a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar Sandy Springs home in Georgia. Identified as Kenndric Roberts, the man now faces over a dozen charges linked to sex trafficking of eight women.

Roberts, 33, faces charges of false imprisonment and human trafficking after authorities were notified by a 911 call from a woman claiming to be threatened if she tried to leave the home.

“It’s house of full of girls and…if I try to leave, he’ll try to kill me,” the caller told the dispatcher.

The caller’s Tuesday morning plea helped Georgia authorities to uncover the human trafficking ring.