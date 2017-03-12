Trump, Tapps [sic], and Twitters

O envy! Envy! Thou gnawing worm of virtue, and spring of infinite mischiefs! There is no other vice, my Sancho, but pleads some pleasure in its excuse...but envy is always attended by disgust, rancor, and distracting rage.

—Cervantes, Don Quixote

It is all explained by envy. Who’d have thought it? It was envy that inspired tweets early in the morning on March 4, 2017.

Tweets, as followers of DJT know, are vehicles that impart the most important information DJT has to share with his devoted and adoring followers. Tweets, by their nature, are limited to very few words, and their virtue lies in their ability to impart, but nothing more, important bits of information. They are not expected to, nor do they, offer any support for their assertions. With tweets it is the information, not its source, that matters. Once imparted, others can be expected to corroborate the tweet if its validity is questioned.

At about 4 A.M. on March 4, 2017, DJT awakened and, egged on by envy, and seeking a way to tame her, he recalled a Breitbart news story from the preceding day. In that story, Breitbart had referred to “known steps taken by President Barack Obama’s administration in its last months, to undermine Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and, later, his new administration.” As DJT contemplated that story, he thought up a way to dispatch envy by diminishing her cause. At 4:35 A.M. he tweeted that he had “Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower. . . This is McCarthyism!” Having implicated the former president in a nefarious scheme, even though it lacked even a semblance of truth, DJT felt better. His envy of the former president abated for fourteen minutes. At the end of fourteen minutes, DJT realized that to firmly squelch envy he needed to comment further. At 4:49 A.M.he sent another tweet asking whether it was “legal for a sitting president to be ‘wiretapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by a court earlier. A NEW LOW.” The important new information imparted by the 4:49 A.M. tweet that was not included in the earlier tweet, was that a court had turned something down earlier. The inference was that the turn down pertained to the wiretapping, but that wasn’t said, nor has anything been suggested since, nor does anyone know, to what court DJT was referring.