Former Koch Agents, Fossil Fuel Industry Hired Guns Now Staffing Trump's Federal Agencies

On March 8, ProPublica obtained “beachhead team” rosters with the names of hundreds of temporary staffers the Trump administration has installed in federal agencies, including the Department of Interior (DOI), Department of Energy (DOE), the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and others.

A DeSmog investigation shows that this list of staffers, largely undisclosed before this week, includes former operatives allied with Koch Industries, oil and coal industry employees, a former employee of a prominent climate denial group, and an advocate for a pro-trophy hunting organization funded by oil and gas. The background and connections of these staffers may serve as a preview to potential priorities these agencies may take on related to energy, climate, and environment under Donald Trump.

Koch and Coal Allies at Energy Department, Office of Management and Budget

ProPublica's reporting yielded many new, previously unreported names of those filling the ranks and making the calls at the Department of Energy.

One of them: Doug Matheney, listed as an assistant to U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. Matheney, as first reported by E&E News, once worked as the state coordinator for the Count on Coal initiative. He also formerly worked as a coordinator for the Koch-funded front group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) in Ohio's sixth congressional district, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Count on Coal is an advocacy initiative “supported” by the National Mining Association in order to promote coal. The association registered the initiative's website and ponied up considerable public relations funding for this allegedly “grassroots” campaign