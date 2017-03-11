"Trump slump" seen in tourism industry connected to travel ban

President Trump’s revised travel ban on visitors from six predominantly Muslim countries takes effect next Thursday. In the meantime, the U.S. Travel Association says the tourism industry is already seeing evidence of what’s being called a “Trump slump” as regular travelers are cooling their jets.

“I don’t want to spend any of my euros in this version of United States. It’s not the one I’ve known for a long time,” says Damien Selosse.

Selosse could be a reason for the $2.1 trillion U.S. tourism industry to worry. For 30 years he’s been coming to America from France, but canceled plans to attend a conference next month in Brooklyn.

“Maybe an opportunity to visit Australia or New Zealand,” he says.