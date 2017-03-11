How the Oligarchydra Ate America

Progressive-PAC's Platform

A. Principle 1 : US Constitution - "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

B. Principle 2 : "The Rights to Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Happiness."

C. Principle 3 : All are born into an equal disposition of Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, through the edicts of Autonomy and Self-Expressionism.

D. Principle 4 : The greatest crime is one of imposition upon another's Civil Liberties and Civil Rights. Respect & Empathy.

E. Principle 5 : Move from an income and capital based economy to a resource and sustainability based economy. ****

1. Election System Integrity & Reform

- Paper ballots, Pin based voting, Ranked Choice Voting, Automatic Auditing, Gerrymandering illegal (independent body for Redistricting), Electoral College to Popular vote? Voter ID.

2. Overturn Citizen's United

3. Single Payer Health Care

4. Defense based Military, end of wars worldwide, peacetime initiatives

5. Homelessness, Poverty and Hunger; Guaranteed basic housing, food, clothing, essentials OR UBI.

6. Living Wage tied to inflation of CEO ratio by speciality

7. Blind justice under the rule of law. Affirmative Action? or other minority/sex based programs?

8. Law enforcement to common defenders of the citizens, from inward toward outward approach. Abolishment of Policy force (police force) to De-escalators and Citizen Protectors.

9. Workweek lowered to 32 hrs, 8 hr shifts 4 days weekly shall be full time and 16 hrs, 2 days week shall be part time.

10. Dismantle all tax credits, tax loopholes, subsidies

11. Public Colleges & Universities tuition free

12. Imposition tax and requirement of clean up by industry

13. Transitional Energy Initiative

14. Paced oriented primary education

15. Revamp Monetary System to reflect a more Modern approach to the real world and economies

16. Guarantee of 4 weeks paid vacation minimum and 1 week of sick leave, life insurance, work disability

17. Contributory work schedule?

18. 2-3 Trillion dollar infrastructure upgrade and advancement program over 10 years.