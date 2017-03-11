Congress, FCC Take Aim at Consumers' Data Privacy

Recent moves by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Republicans in Congress aim to significantly loosen Americans’ control over keeping their data private.

On March 1, the FCC approved an interim stay sought by nine trade associations of rules in former President Barack Obama’s 2016 Privacy Order — halting data security requirements that would have taken effect the following day.

The order, the FCC admitted in its ruling, had much to say about data security.

It would have required broadband Internet access service (BIAS) providers and other telecommunications carriers to “take reasonable measures to protect customer [proprietary information] from unauthorized use, disclosure, or access.”