Here's Where Your Members Of Congress Stand On The Republican Health Care Bill

The Republican health care bill under consideration in the House of Representatives would change health coverage for a lot of people.

It would no longer require that Americans buy health insurance, for instance, and it would eliminate current subsidies, replacing them with a fixed refundable tax credit.

To help Americans understand where Congress stands on the debate over this legislation, NPR, KERA and other member stations around the country have compiled a database of Congressional members’ positions on the bill.

Reporters will continue to update the database with statements from Congressional members.

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling spoke with KERA this week about the health care bill — what's been called "Obamacare 2.0" by some.

“It could be more market-oriented, but at the end of the day, at some point, you’re given a binary choice: either Obamacare or some other bill,” he says. “As long as the other bill improves it, I’m going to vote for it.”