These States Aren't Waiting for Trump to Get Funds for Infrastructure

Republican leaders from at least six states are pushing to raise gasoline taxes or other fees to pay for upgrading roads and bridges, saying they can’t count on President Donald Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan to deliver what they need.

“If a giant golden goose with a red and white and blue flag on it flies over Indiana and drops a golden egg, first we’re going to make sure it’s a golden egg and not some other dropping,” said state Representative Ed Soliday, a Republican who is helping to lead an effort that would raise the state gas tax in Indiana to 28 cents per gallon (from 18 cents), increase registration fees and explore tolling.

Some Republicans, such as Soliday, are in the unusual position of battling members of their own party who, in some cases, say they won’t support any tax increase and are using Trump’s infrastructure proposal as another reason to oppose them. Responsibility for infrastructure spending has increasingly fallen to the states during the past decade, and revenues aren't keeping pace with rising costs and needs.

“President Trump has said he’s for a big infrastructure plan, so there’s no question that some people say, ‘Well, let’s wait and see what that is,”’ Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, a two-term Republican, said in an interview about his plan to generate $278 million for projects. “I haven’t heard them say they’re going to do anything that addresses ongoing annual needs around the maintenance of our roads and bridges.”

Haslam has proposed raising the state gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon by 7 cents, increasing car registration fees by $5 for the average vehicle and placing an annual road user fee on electric vehicles. The state’s gas tax was last raised in 1989 and now is worth about half as much because of inflation, the governor said.

The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, while state rates range from 8 cents per gallon in Alaska to 58.2 cents in Pennsylvania, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.