Arnold Schwarzenegger eyes Senate run

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be back — in politics.

The “Terminator” star, former California governor and, until recently, host of “Celebrity Apprentice” is considering running for the US Senate in 2018, insiders told Politico.

Schwarzenegger, 69, may forsake the GOP for the Independence Party to challenge incumbent Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein, who will be 85 years old, the sources noted.

The ex-body builder has come under near-constant criticism from President Trump, ever since he took over hosting duties on the show Trump helped create.

“They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out,” Trump said at prayer breakfast last month.