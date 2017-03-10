Government ethics office 'concerned' over White House decision not to discipline Kellyanne Conway - ABC News

The director of the Office of Government Ethics said he is "concerned" over the White House's decision not to discipline Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's brand in a television appearance.

In a letter to White House deputy counsel Stefan Passantino, OGE director Walter Shaub said the White House failed to discipline Conway despite conduct that may have violated a federal ethics rule prohibiting "using one's official position to endorse any product or service."

Shaub is referring to Conway's February 9 "Fox and Friends" appearance in which she encouraged viewers to "go buy Ivanka's stuff," following the decision by Nordstrom to pull Trump's clothing and accessory brand products from its shelves.

Shaub's letter referred to the incident as a "misuse of position."

The appearance earned scrutiny from members of congress including House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz and ranking member Elijah Cummings, who wrote to OGE asking for a review of Conway's actions.