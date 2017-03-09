'You Have More Support Than You Know': Native Nations Will Rise in DC and Nationwide

An interfaith celebration and prayer service is taking place Thursday evening ahead of Friday's Native Nations Rise march and rally in Washington, D.C.

The service at Washington National Cathedral will include members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, the Indigenous Environmental Network (IEN), and tribal nations from across the United States, as well as clergy and lay leaders from the Episcopal Church and various denominations.

Friday's demonstration, meanwhile, is expected to draw thousands. The march will depart from the Army Corps of Engineers office and end with a rally in front of the White House in Lafayette Park. Solidarity events are happening nationwide. As Common Dreams reported, native communities and their allies have been in the nation's capital since Tuesday, participating in lobby days and workshops.

Veterans for Peace is among the allied groups whose members are traveling to participate in the march and rally, declaring in a statement on Thursday: "We continue to stand in solidarity with the resistance at Standing Rock. As veterans, we see the connections between greed, racism, violence, and environmental destruction in our own communities, and war and militarism abroad."

Also Thursday, tribal representatives met with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who was a vocal supporter of the fight to stop the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL)—the battle that sparked Friday's day of action. Despite the widespread outcry, President Donald Trump issued an executive order upon taking office advancing construction of the 1,172-mile oil pipeline. Indigenous activists and environmentalists predict the further expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure under the oil-soaked Trump administration.

But they have vowed to fight back.