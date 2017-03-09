Trump promises Obamacare repeal 'will end in a beautiful picture

President Trump promised a "beautiful picture" and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) resorted to PowerPoint slides to defend Republicans' plans to repeal Obamacare, but the image of a party at war with itself was everywhere on Thursday.

"Despite what you hear in the press, health care is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!" Trump tweeted at noon Thursday.

But one of Trump's fiercest Senate allies doesn't agree, calling for Republicans to "start over" on the bill.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a hardline conservative and big Trump fan who recently met with him at the White House, promised that the bill as written would never make into law.