Trump got nearly $1 million in energy-efficiency subsidies in 2012

The Trump White House has wasted no time in targeting pro-climate policies, or freezing energy-efficiency standards finalized during the last days of the Obama administration. Its “America First Energy Plan” makes no mention of renewable energy or energy efficiency, and it is focused on fossil fuels.

But in 2012, Donald Trump, the businessman, played a different tune.

That year, Trump finished securing almost $1 million in energy-efficiency incentives and low-interest loans from New York state to fit a Trump-branded residential tower in Westchester County with eco-friendly fixtures, state records show.

“I strongly believe in clean energy, in conserving energy, all of that — more than anybody,” Trump is quoted as saying in a fact sheet about the project, at Trump Tower at City Center in White Plains. As part of the project, a state-of-the-art power system that recycles energy was installed.

The Trump Organization also received smaller incentive payments in 2011, for a total of about $40,000, for energy-saving projects at two separate condominium buildings in Manhattan, according to state records obtained under New York’s Freedom of Information Law.

Changes in federal policies by the Trump administration would not necessarily alter energy-efficiency subsidies in New York state. But Trump’s acceptance of them highlights the seeming dissonance between his use of environmental subsidies and incentives while at the helm of his sprawling business, and his administration’s public hostility toward financial support for clean energy and energy efficiency.