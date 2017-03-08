OSHA's Final Rule on Recording and Reporting Workplace Injuries

On May 12, 2016, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) issued a final rule amending 29 C.F.R. 1904 which pertains to the recording and reporting of occupational injuries and illnesses.1 The purpose of this final rule was to improve the tracking of workplace injuries and illnesses and prevent employment policies that can be used to retaliate against workers for reporting work-related injuries and illnesses, and in turn, deter accurate reporting.

Certain provisions of OSHA’s final rule became effective on August 10, 2016. As of August 10, employers are required to: 1) inform employees of their right to report work-related injuries and illness free from retaliation, 2) maintain reasonable reporting methods that do not deter or discourage employees from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses, and 3) avoid prohibited action/retaliation against an employee for reporting a work-related accident. As of January 1, 2017, OSHA will require electronic submission of certain records pertaining to workplace injuries and illnesses.

OSHA’s final rule requires covered employers in most industries to keep records of occupational injuries and illnesses using OSHA Form 300, OSHA Form 301, and OSHA Form 300A.2 All forms are available on OSHA’s website. OSHA’s final rule does not change any prior requirements of Section 1904 with regard to recording, but the final rule will require covered employers to submit electronically the information they were previously required to record.

In order to comply with OSHA’s final rule, employers must establish reasonable procedures for employees to report work-related injuries and illnesses. OSHA specifically stated that it will not consider a procedure to be reasonable if it would deter or discourage an employee from reporting. OSHA is primarily concerned with three types of policies which it believes discourage reporting: post-accident drug testing, disciplinary policies, and incentive programs.