Senators to Perry : Lift hold on whistleblower regulations

New Energy Secretary Rick Perry should immediately reinstate rules that would help the Department of Energy hold its contractors, including at Hanford, accountable for retaliation against whistleblowers, say three Democratic senators.

The administration of former President Obama issued regulations in late December 2016 making clear that DOE retaliation against whistleblowers for raising nuclear safety concerns was a violation of nuclear safety laws.

DOE would be able to assess civil penalties against contractors and subcontractors for retaliating against employees who report violations of the law, mismanagement, waste, abuse or dangerous or unsafe workplace conditions.

One of the first actions of President Trump’s administration was to halt the implementation of the regulations, according to a letter from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., sent this week to Perry.

The letter also was signed by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Sen. Claire McCaskill, the ranking member on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.