Alabama lawmakers to meet to discuss impeachment of Governor Bentley - CNNPolitics.com

Alabama lawmakers are meeting Tuesday to explore options for impeaching the state's governor, according to a scheduling posted on the state legislature's website.

Audio recordings from 2014 purportedly revealed Gov. Robert Bentley engaging in sexually explicit conversations with one of his former aides, Rebekah Mason, leading to lawmakers exploring impeachment last year.

At the time, State Rep. Mike Ball, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, said that the tapes had sparked a "crisis of confidence" which needed to be resolved.

Now, the Alabama House Ethics and Campaign Finance Committee will convene Tuesday morning to discuss moving forward with possible attempts to remove Bentley.