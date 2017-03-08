Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 28 Seeds: 1010 Comments: 1850 Since: May 2016

Bernie Sanders Drops A Truth Bomb On The Media For Not Calling Out Trump's Lies

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Politicus USA
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 1:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Bernie Sanders responded to some media criticism he received for calling Trump a liar by pointing out to the press that they are misleading the public when they don’t call out Trump’s lies.

Sanders responded to a story criticizing him in The Washington Post, by writing in a post on Medium, “But how do we deal with a president who makes statements that reverberate around our country and the world that are not based on fact or evidence? What is the appropriate way to respond to that? And if the media and political leaders fail to call lies what they are, are they then guilty of misleading the public?”

Sanders also tweeted:

 

Sen. Sanders brought up a question that should be a no-brainer for every news organization. The press plays a vital role in accurately informing the public. President Trump may wish that reporters were stenographers and publicity agents, but the purpose of the press is to make sure that the American people are getting the truth and the facts.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor