Moving beyond Standing Rock: Twin Cities activists gear up for future fights, in and out of court

Last week, Eryn Wise found herself joining hundreds of protesters in Suwanee County, Florida to demonstrate against the construction of the Sabal Trail Pipeline. “There are like four or five camps down here in Florida,” Wise said. “A lot of them were in Standing Rock.”

Wise, a Minneapolis resident and Native American activist for Honor the Earth, said Sabal is just one of many new fights growing out of the momentum created at the Standing Rock demonstrations in North Dakota, where tens of thousands gathered to stop the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline, while halted under the Obama administration back in December, has gained new traction under Trump’s presidency at a time when many protesters have left the camps or were forcefully evicted.

But Wise said the movement won’t end at Standing Rock, even if the pipeline gets completed, which looks likely to happen soon. Instead, the North Dakota protests invigorated a sprawling network of activists committed to fighting oil and natural gas pipelines across the country.

Over the last two months, dozens of protests have sprung up in places like New Mexico, Texas, Alabama and Hawaii, where pipeline proposals or construction are taking place. And in Minnesota, environmental and Native activists are gearing up for another fight against the proposed Line 3 replacement project, which would build a new oil pipeline corridor to replace the 50-year-old, 1,031-mile oil pipeline between Alberta, Canada and Minnesota, as well as the expansion of another trans-U.S.-Canada pipeline called the Alberta Clipper.

“I think it’s important for people to realize it was never just Standing Rock,” Wise said. “Standing Rock just happened to be the catalyst.”