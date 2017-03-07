'Really sick and really scared' voters worry Congress

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has voted more than 50 times in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She plans to do it again this spring. But talking with voters in her impoverished state, which has a high rate of drug addiction, obesity and poor health, has given Capito a new sense of caution.

“I met a woman the other day with a terrible illness,” she said. “She is really sick and really scared.”

Capito and other Republican lawmakers, particularly in the Senate, increasingly see a need to tread carefully, or even alter course, as party leaders vow to quickly repeal and replace the health care law. That unease is all but certain to have an enormous effect as House and Senate Republicans begin to publicly draft a plan this month.

Republicans have chosen a partisan route to remaking the law, in which 218 votes in the House and a mere 50 in the Senate are needed to repeal and replace it. While much of the focus has been on the potential for hard-line conservatives to act as spoilers with their opposition to anything but a bare-bones replacement, there is increased wariness among Republican senators who have the opposite concerns.