DOJ Remains Silent as Spicer Refuses to Go Down Trump-Created 'Rabbit Hole'

While White House press secretary Sean Spicer continued to deflect questions about President Donald Trump's groundless wiretapping claims on Monday—going as far as to say that discussing them would involve going down "a rabbit hole"—at least one U.S. lawmaker wants to know whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions is behind the U.S. Department of Justice's failure to weigh in on the matter.

According to news reports, FBI director James Comey asked the DOJ over the weekend to formally rebut Trump's assertion that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of his phones during the 2016 presidential campaign. The DOJ has not done so.

"Did Attorney General Sessions decline, or recuse himself?" Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) asked on Twitter Monday, referring to Sessions' decision last week to recuse himself from federal investigations into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Schiff reportedly later said in an appearance on MSNBC that the DOJ should "tell the country whether there was ever a wiretap."

With regard to those allegations—which the White House has now ordered Congress to investigate—Spicer refused to provide more detail on sourcing during an off-camera press gaggle on Monday afternoon.