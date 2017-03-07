Pawnee Sue Frackers in Tribal Court Over Earthquakes

The Pawnee Nation sued two oil drillers in tribal court Friday, claiming their fracking caused earthquakes that damaged historic tribal buildings.

The Pawnee Nation sued Cummings Oil Co., of Oklahoma City, and Eagle Road Oil, of Tulsa, in Pawnee Nation District Court.

It’s the first earthquake-related property damage suit to be filed in a tribal court, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.

The Pawnee claim that wastewater injected into defendants’ wells caused a 5.8-magnitude earthquake last September that damaged tribal buildings, many of which are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plaintiff’s attorney Curt Marshall, with Weitz & Luxenberg in New York City, told reporters on Friday that the earthquake was the biggest in Oklahoma’s history, and that it was caused by injecting fracking wastewater into the ground. “There have been subsequent quakes since then and every time there are new cracks and new damage to the nation’s buildings,” Marshall said at a news conference. “We are here to hold the energy companies accountable and to vindicate the rights of the nation.”