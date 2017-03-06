Thousands gather for March on Mississippi in Jackson

“Stand up, fight back!” the crowd yelled into the air to protest the Canton Nissan plant’s working conditions and employee treatment.

The March on Mississippi, hosted by the Mississippi Alliance for Fairness at Nissan, brought Nissan thousands of employees, community members and national leaders together to fight for workers’ and civil rights.

Employees at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton argue the working conditions are unsafe, the healthcare and pensions they were promised have been revoked and the Nissan management uses intimidation to prevent workers from unionizing.

The pre-march program began in the early afternoon and included keynote speaker Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Bennie Thompson, NAACP President Cornell Brooks, actor and activist Danny Glover, Sierra Club President Aaron Mair and Ohio Sen. Nina Turner.

Nissan factory workers, thousands of Americans and United Automobiles Workers members from Brazil and France marched 2 miles from the Canton Sportsplex to the Nissan Canton plant to show solidarity against workers’ rights violations.