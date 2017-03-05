Why Keystone XL pipeline won't buy US steel, despite Trump's order

From the start of President Trump’s election campaign, two aspects of his political identity – the businessman and the populist – have dueled for dominance. At least in the case of the Keystone XL pipeline, the businessman appears to be winning out.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the pipeline, which has been in the works for a decade, will be exempt from an executive order Mr. Trump signed in January requiring new pipelines, repairs, or retrofits to use US steel “to the maximum extent possible.” The justification for that decision: The pipeline is already under construction, and so is not covered by the executive order.

“The Keystone XL Pipeline is currently in the process of being constructed, so it does not count as a new, retrofitted, repaired, or expanded pipeline,” Ms. Sanders said.

As the new administration works to live up to its campaign promises of job creation and a strong economy, some see the pipeline decision as a triumph of business-friendly ideas – like open economies – over populist calls to “buy American and hire American.”

“The value of a pipeline is that we have a pipeline that can be used. Which steel it is made from is an entirely subsidiary question,” wrote Forbes contributor Tim Worstall, senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute, in an opinion piece. “And if American steel is best to use then use that, if not American is better then use that instead. What we want is the pipeline that can be used at the least overall cost.”