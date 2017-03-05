The 'middlemen' responsible for high prescription drug prices

The 11Alive Investigators uncover claims of prescription drug price gouging, not from pharmacies, but from a little known industry known as “middlemen” drug suppliers.

Those middlemen companies are called pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). While you may have never heard of them before, pharmacists say PBMs play a big role in the price you pay for medicine, oftentimes setting prices the industry wants to keep secret from the public.

The healthcare industry call PBMs “middlemen” because they negotiate drug prices between insurance providers, drugmakers and pharmacies.

Randle Grizzle is no mathematician, but the Dahlonega resident knew things just didn’t add up when he picked up two prescriptions late last year.

At first, he was charged $44 for ibuprofen and $75 dollars for a drug called tamsulosin. Those were the co-pays using his insurance.

“I said, ‘How much is it without the co-pay, without fighting the insurance?'” Grizzle said.

The cash price dropped from $44 to $13 for the ibuprofen and tamsulosin’s price dropped 76 percent to just $18.

You read that correctly. Grizzle’s own insurance tried to over-charged him, not the pharmacy. “So, a considerable difference,” said Grizzle. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”

It’s happening across the country. 11Alive News and our Minneapolis TEGNA partner, KARE 11, have found numerous examples of insurance co-pays costing more than out-of-pocket prices for prescription drugs.