Virginia is the first state to pass a law allowing robots to deliver straight to your door

Idaho and Florida may be next.

Virginia has made robotics history. The commonwealth is the first state to pass legislation allowing delivery robots to operate on sidewalks and crosswalks across the state.

The new law goes into effect on July 1 and was signed into law by the governor last Friday.

The two Virginia lawmakers who sponsored the bill, Ron Villanueva and Bill DeSteph, teamed up with Starship Technologies, an Estonian-based ground delivery robotics company, to draft the legislation.

Robots operating under the new law won’t be able to exceed ten miles per hour or weigh over 50 pounds, but they will be allowed to rove autonomously.

The law doesn’t require robots to stay within line of sight of a person in control, but a person is required to at least remotely monitor the robot and take over if it goes awry. Robots are only allowed on streets in a crosswalk.

