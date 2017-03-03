Setting the Baseline for Trump's Economy

Barely five weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump has already tried to shape perceptions about his economic record. His statement, “I have inherited a mess,” made several times at his Feb. 16 presidential press conference, was an attempt to push down the baseline against which his performance will be measured. But key indicators of economic well-being suggest a much higher baseline that he might find hard to improve on.

Let’s take a look at where the main indicators stand now.

Unemployment

The unemployment rate is 4.9 percent, with 7.75 million people unemployed. If Trump can improve or just hold that rate in place, he will have done a good job on that score. This assumes that the labor participation rate, which is 62.8 percent, is steady or rises. Right now, 151.4 million people are employed in the U.S., and whatever job creation Trump claims will have to be higher than that number. It will be simple to compare this employment increase with that under other presidents.

Economic Growth

While the economy has not been in recession in seven and a half years, growth of the gross domestic product was low by historical standards in the Barack Obama administration, averaging 2.1 percent. The 2016 growth rate was only 1.6 percent, compared with 2.6 percent in 2015. The Trump economy might well be able to surpass this level. After his inauguration, Trump in fact promised 4 percent GDP growth (days later revised to 3 percent by Steven Mnuchin, now his Treasury secretary).

Higher growth would certainly be welcome, all other things being equal. But it would be meaningful only if it could be sustained over a number of years, and if it were achieved through real productivity gains. If growth were to be based on careless deregulation, for example, then the costs in terms of worse conditions for workers, damage to the environment and increased financial risks to the economy may outweigh any growth benefits.

Stock Market