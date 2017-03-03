Skyrocketing drug costs hit home with $89,000 price tag

An American pharmaceutical company is planning to charge $89,000 for a drug used to treat muscular dystrophy that was previously available overseas for about $1,000, highlighting a problem with escalating prices for prescription drugs driving up the cost of health insurance.

The price increase announcement was met with outrage in the muscular dystrophy community, prompting Marathon Pharmaceuticals to pause its introduction of Emflaza, a brand name for the generic drug deflazacort. Among those affected are the Wechslers, a Jericho family whose son has been taking the generic form of the drug for more than a dozen years, imported from the United Kingdom.

Joanne Wechsler first suspected something was wrong with her son, Adam, 20, when he was still a toddler.

"He was kind of tripping a little bit, falling," Wechsler remembered.

At Adam's preschool in Sparta, New Jersey, where the family then lived, Adam would go up stairs one at a time, holding on to the railing. Other kids "were starting to whiz by us," Wechsler said.

At his third year checkup, Adam was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The fatal degenerative muscle disease primarily affects boys, at a rate of about 1 in 3,500.