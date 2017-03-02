Rick Perry Sworn In As Energy Secretary : The Two-Way

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is now the 14th U.S. Secretary of Energy, despite having once pledged to eliminate the Department of Energy.

Or at least, he tried to pledge to eliminate the department — including once when he couldn't think of its name.

Perry was confirmed Thursday by the Senate in a 62-37 vote.

During his confirmation hearing, Perry said, "My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking."

That was not the only thing that Perry appeared to have changed his mind about. As NPR's Jeff Brady has reported, "At various times, Perry has questioned the role of human activity in climate change. At one campaign event, he accused scientists of manipulating data to continue gaining funding on research."

During his confirmation hearing, though, he said he believed that both natural and man-made activity were contributing to climate change.