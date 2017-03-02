The Fight to Defund DAPL

On Wednesday February 8, the Seattle city council voted unanimously to divest the city’s annual funds of nearly four billion dollars from Wells Fargo over concerns of the bank’s funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) in addition to questions regarding the bank’s transparency and integrity. The Ordinance of Socially Responsible Banking, that will divest the city’s funds from Wells Fargo when their contract is up in 2018, was proposed by Matt Remle of the Lakota Tribe, a member of the Defund DAPL coalition. Remle and Defund DAPL worked in close partnership with Seattle councilmember Kshama Sawant to bring the ordinance to vote.

Remle and Sawant worked together previously when she sponsored Remle’s plan for an indigenous people’s day in Seattle. Sawant has been a consistent supporter for indigenous people’s rights, stating of this ordinance that, “This is the least that elected officials can do to put their money where their mouth is.” The ordinance was co-sponsored by two other council members, Tim Burgess, and Deborah Juarez, a member of the Blackfeet Nation and first indigenous woman to be elected to the council. Many rallies to support the divestment proceeded in the weeks before and a large support turnout at the city council meeting was rewarded with all nine of Seattle’s city council members voting in approval.

The victory of Seattle’s divestment was bittersweet following the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Tuesday approval of the pipeline’s final construction. The 1.5 miles of pipeline remaining to be built will run under Lake Oahe, threatening the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s sacred burial land and clean water access. Donald Trump’s order for an expedited review of the pipeline two weeks ago succeeded in undermining the delay posed by the environmental impact report that Barack Obama issued and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denial of the final construction permit back in December 2016. Rachel Heaton, a member of the Muckleshoot Tribe and a Defund DAPL leader, told me that none of them were surprised by this news, “We looked at it as balance. Yes we had this victory that will hopefully cause a ripple effect of cities divesting, but also our hearts are breaking as they begin drilling. But you have to celebrate your victories and carry on and help with future fights for water and mother earth.”

Heaton traveled to Standing Rock three times in 2016, even bringing her children with her to participate. For her it was a life-altering experience. She worked for her tribe for over twenty years but never focused on the environmental issues threatening her people’s livelihood. “Standing Rock taught me and so many others to take the fight home,” Heaton told me, “we were the First People of this nation to take care of the land and we are still the people who will teach others how to take care of it.” She listed off some of the major environmental issues affecting the Northwest like The Port of Olympia’s transport of fracking supplies and Kinder Morgan’s petroleum tankers that will travel from Alberta through the Strait of Juan De Fuca. “As we speak, hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage is leaking into the puget sound off of Discovery Point. The things that we have going on so close to us– it’s crazy that we aren’t really paying attention.”