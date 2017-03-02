A Primer on What We Know and Don't Know About Trump and Russia

As information continues to be released, it is important to keep in mind what we know/don’t know about the relationship between Donald Trump and Russia. What we know is that Vladimir Putin and his Russian operatives attempted to interfere in the 2016 election in an effort to discredit Clinton and elect Trump. That is a fact that even the current president has had to reluctantly acknowledge.

What we don’t know is whether or not the Trump campaign was aware of these attempts and coordinated with their efforts. Stories about past business dealings between Russian oligarchs/mafia and the Trump organization provide a backdrop of the opportunity and possible motive for coordination. The long-term relationships of so many staff involved in the Trump campaign with Russian business and politics does the same.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s assurances to the Russian ambassador that a Trump administration would likely reverse the sanctions President Obama had imposed for interference in the election demonstrate a willingness to coordinate with the Russians in an attempt to sweep all of this under the rug.

Beyond the important question of whether or not AG Sessions should resign or recuse himself from the ongoing investigation about all of this, possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia is why his two meetings with their ambassador are significant. It is also the most likely explanation as to why he lied about them during his confirmation hearings.