Bad Trump, Good Trump

It seems that all Donald Trump must do to win friends and influence people — some people, at any rate — is perform a three-part magic trick:

(1) At an off-the-record lunch with network anchors, he intimates a forthcoming “compromise” on immigration, something that will be characterized by one anchor, CBS’s Scott Pelley, as a “major departure” — so major, evidently, that Trump omits it when addressing his nationwide TV audience a few hours later.

(2) In the evening, he uses a TelePrompTer to “sound presidential,” and the presidential sound becomes the day’s big story.

The grandest head-fake of all is to distract from policy, and the personnel who administer it, by reviewing Trump as a performer.

(3) Meanwhile, he refrains from calling journalists “the enemy of the people” for a day or two.

After No. 1, the anchors are pleased to have been admitted to the throne room for a private audience. Even if they call his immigration remark a “tease” (NBC’s Benjy Sarlin), or even more boldly, in the words of The New York Times’ Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, a “head-fake” (crediting unnamed White House sources with the analogy), they feel prematurely that they have gotten closer to significant truth. If any of them have raised the subject of Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III’s withdrawal from any Justice Department defense of voting rights, or Trump’s still-secret tax returns or Russian collaborations, they are silent on this too. Not only will they not report on Trump’s remarks (those are, after all, the rules of the game they agree to), but they will not report on the questions they ask.

No. 2 credits Trump with “aspirational overtones” in The Wall Street Journal, a “softer tone” on CBS News (“Viewers strongly approve,” says their poll headline, while the article notes that more Republicans than Democrats were watching), and wins him this subhed from The Washington Post: “In first joint address to Congress, Trump wins high marks for his steady, muscular tone.” Chris Wallace on Fox News: “Tonight, Donald Trump became the president of the United States.” The AP: “viewers stunned.” Happily, elsewhere in the paper, The Post’s Glenn Kessler and Michelle Yee Hee Lee fact-checked his speech and found — surprise! — “numerous inaccuracies.”