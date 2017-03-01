Standing Rock Sioux Tribe member speaks out against DAPL during UNM lecture

Dave Archambault Sr. spoke at George Pearl Hall Monday night to kick off Teach Week, a week of lectures hosted by the Community and Regional Planning Program.

Archambault talked about his tribal family, along with the history of U.S. and Native American relations, leading up to the Dakota Access pipeline protests.

“This school has a long and deep history in its involvement in the community, with the state, with the people of the state, of the region and we feel that this conversation is paramount at this moment,” said School of Architecture Dean Geraldine Forbes Isais.

Archambault is a long time activist for education and a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is located in North and South Dakota. His son, Dave Archambault II, is the current chairman of the tribe.

Professor Ted Jojola opened the lecture by reading Donald Trump’s executive order to expedite the approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone Pipeline, which was issued on January 24th.

Jojola said the order “is a harbinger of things to come” for the rest of the country.

Archambault began by discussing the work of his children, from working to save the Lakota language to working for the federal government, and his family history to demonstrate their long history of working to protect their culture and land.

“These children have lived on reservations, so we have our culture within us,” he said.

He explained that the tribe has two goals in its acts of resistance: to stop the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline and build awareness to decrease dependence on fossil fuels.