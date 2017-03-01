Ethanol Lobby Teams Up With Oil to Fight Electric Cars; Coal Lobbies for Carbon Capture Subsidies

New York Times: Coal Industry Casts Itself as a Clean Energy Player

Executives of the three companies -- Cloud Peak Energy, Peabody Energy and Arch Coal -- are going so far as to make common cause with some of their harshest critics, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Clean Air Task Force. Together, they are lobbying for a tax bill to expand government subsidies to reduce the environmental impact of coal burning.

The technology they are promoting is carbon capture and sequestration -- an expensive and, up to now, unwieldy method of trapping carbon dioxide emitted from coal-fired power plants before the gas can blanket the atmosphere and warm the planet.

“We can’t turn back time,” said Richard Reavey, vice president for government and public affairs at Cloud Peak Energy. “We have to accept that there are reasonable concerns about carbon dioxide and climate, and something has to be done about it. It’s a political reality, it’s a social reality, and it has to be dealt with.”