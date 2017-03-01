There's more solar panels installed in Australia—than there are people

It’s now a fact that Australia loves solar power.

Australia has more rooftop solar power per capita than any other country. The country has installed over 24.7 million solar panels till date.

That is more solar panels than there are actual people in Australia!

The cost of solar power is now well below retail power prices in Australian capital cities, and continues to fall.

In 2017 over 20 new large-scale solar projects will come online.

A further 3,700 MW of large-scale solar is in the development pipeline (roughly equivalent to three coal-fired power stations).

The popularity of solar power in the country ranges from residential rooftops to wineries, airports, hospitals, golf clubs to industrial scale power plants planned for later this year.

Communities, households, small to global scale corporations, utilities and others are all adopting solar power as a means to control their energy costs and loosen their reliance on expensive grid electricity.