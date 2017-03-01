Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 25 Seeds: 965 Comments: 1802 Since: May 2016

Bernie Sanders Annihilates Trump With Facts In His Rebuttal To Congressional Speech

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Politicus USA
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 3:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leveled President Trump with a forceful fact based rebuttal that exposed the unpopularity of the Trump agenda

Sanders pointed out that Trump never mentioned climate change, justice reform, and Citizens United. Sen. Sanders (I-VT) reminded America that Trump didn’t say one word about making colleges more affordable and addressing the crisis of student debt.

Sanders went on to attack Trump for not draining the swamp. The Senator from Vermont hit Trump for breaking his campaign promise of reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act.

Sen. Sanders said that some of what Trump said looks good on the surface. Sanders exposed Trump’s infrastructure plan as bogus and said that the had a hard time not laughing out loud when Trump spoke about protecting clean air and water.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor