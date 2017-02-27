Duke Energy Indiana's first solar power plant now producing clean, renewable energy for customers

Duke Energy Indiana’s first large-scale solar power plant is now in commercial service and sending clean, renewable solar energy to customers throughout its 69-county service territory.

The plant, which can generate as much as 17 megawatts of alternating current power, is located at Naval Support Activity Crane (NSA Crane), approximately 40 miles south of Bloomington, Ind.

When operating at full capacity, the solar power plant can provide electricity for more than 2,700 average-size homes.

“This is a landmark development in renewable energy for our company and our customers,” said Melody Birmingham-Byrd, state president, Duke Energy Indiana. “It demonstrates our continuing commitment to include renewable energy, such as solar, wind and hydro, in our diversified portfolio of generation sources.”