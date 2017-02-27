ExxonMobil Touts "Clean" Energy To Tackle Climate Change, Gives Coal The Bum's Rush (Again)

Newly minted ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods had a lot to say about energy and climate change last week, and he probably sent many a coal investor running for the Alka Seltzer. That’s not only because he talked up natural gas at the expense of coal. Woods also made a nice case for algae biofuel — you know, that weird thing that nobody talks about any more.

So, how serious is ExxonMobil about algae biofuel?

Natural Gas, Coal And Climate Change

Before we get to that thing about algae, let’s take a quick look at Woods’s comments about coal and natural gas. He issued them in a blog post dated February 23 in the ExxonMobil in-house news service Energy Factor.

Woods sets the table…

At ExxonMobil, we’re encouraged that the pledges made at last year’s Paris Accord create an effective framework for all countries to address rising emissions; in fact, our company forecasts carbon reductions consistent with the results of the Paris accord commitments.

…then he makes the case for natural gas while simultaneously lowering the boom on coal:

The world already has powerful tools for meeting global energy demand while reducing emissions. One is natural gas. Today in America, nearly one-third of the electricity is produced using natural gas. Our role as the country’s largest producer of natural gas – which emits up to 60 percent less CO2 than coal for power generation – has helped bring CO2 emissions in the United States to the lowest level since the 1990s.

Ouch!