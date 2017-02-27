Top Election Spenders • OpenSecrets

Who are the biggest Dark Money Spenders?

Disclosure requirements mandate that direct political expenditures must be reported to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). However, expenses by Dark Money groups that are earmarked as educational or membership building fall outside of these requirements. Despite this, these groups do report a large portion of what they spend during election cycles.

This spending has changed over time as organizations have evolved, new rules are established, and requirements are loosened. Some of the most important milestones are outlined below.

Timeline: Important Campaign Finance Milestones

1976: Buckley v. Valeo - Supreme Court decision that allowed unlimited campaign expenditures by individuals. Before 2007: Much of the outside spending consisted of communications to their members — known as "communication costs" — with a little express advocacy, known as "independent expenditures," such as radio or TV ads.

that allowed unlimited campaign expenditures by individuals. 2007: FEC v. Wisconsin Right to Life Supreme Court decision ruled that issue ads can be aired in the months leading up to an election. 2008 Election Cycle: There was an explosion in electioneering communications, which are issue ads made within certain pre-election and pre-convention time periods.

ruled that issue ads can be aired in the months leading up to an election. 2010: Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision loosened restrictions on corporate spending and made it possible for Dark Money groups to ramp up their independent expenditures.

loosened restrictions on corporate spending and made it possible for Dark Money groups to ramp up their independent expenditures. 2010: SpeechNow v. FEC Appeals Court decision allowed unlimited contributions to political action committees (PACs) by individuals. 2010 Election Cycle: Spending in the 2010 Election cycle grew by 196% up to $135.61 million. 2012 Election Cycle: The vast majority of the spending by politically active nonprofits was in the form of direct appeals to vote for or against particular candidates and spending grew by 227% from the previous election cycle to $308.69 million. 2014 Election Cycle: Spending was up again this election cycle when adjusted to account for additional spending associated with the 2012 presidential election. 2016 Election Cycle: Thus far this election cycle, Dark Money spending has increased more than 34 percent over this point in the 2014 midterm elections — a five-fold leap over this date in the last presidential cycle.

allowed unlimited contributions to political action committees (PACs) by individuals.

The totals below refer to the amount of political spending that 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) groups reported to the FEC. They can be filtered by election cycle. The additional columns show whether or not each group has been granted exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and, if so when that occurred. The total spending amount does not include spending by super PACs or PACs that may be affiliated with that organization.