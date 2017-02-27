Help Wanted: How You Can Act Locally To Stymie Trump's Agenda

Donald Trump told the American public, repeatedly, that upon taking office his policy agenda will include efforts to identify and immediately deport millions of undocumented immigrants, to track and surveil Muslims throughout the country, and to push for even more aggressive policing against communities of color. He may play fast and loose with facts, but when it comes to his most outrageous campaign promises, Trump is showing himself to be a man of his word.

But here is a wrinkle worth noting: President Trump will need more personnel than are available to him on the federal level to fully execute these policies, which involve targeting tens of millions of people. He is going to need to enlist the help of local law enforcement.

This is why the President recently signed an executive order, as The New York Times reported, to revive “programs that allow the federal government to work with local and state law enforcement agencies . . . to share information to help track and deport” immigrants. A key component of this plan is the full-throttle return of a controversial program called Secure Communities, “in which federal officials use digital fingerprints shared by local law enforcement departments to find and deport immigrants” who are alleged to have committed even the most minor crimes.

But the expansion of Secure Communities is only the tip of the iceberg. To pursue his agenda against immigrants, Muslims, and communities of color, President Trump will need a lot more local police assistance than just the sharing of fingerprint data. But this broader assistance may be hard to come by. Many cities are outwardly hostile to President Trump’s agenda, while others may simply not be willing to redeploy police away from higher priority work.