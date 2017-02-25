"We Are Still Here": Water Protectors Remain in Prayer, Brace for Mass Arrests

Water protectors standing against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline are bracing for militarized police to descend on their protest camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' evacuation deadline of 2 pm, CST Wednesday looms.

Law enforcement has already surrounded the camp, preventing even members of the press from entering to cover the coming police raid.

Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and civil rights advocate, said in a Facebook video that he was denied access to the Oceti Sakowin camp by "a host of law enforcement officers from a variety of jurisdictions."

Iron Eyes also reported that the police force appears highly militarized and that he witnessed 60 vehicles poised to encroach upon the camp. A police officer from the North Dakota Highway Patrol told Reveal reporter Jenni Monetthat the Army Corps gave law enforcement the "authority" to use force.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department, which will be enforcing the evacuation order, has come under harsh criticism for its past brutal treatment of water protectors.