Supreme Court hears case of Mexican teen shot by U.S. border patrol agent - Video

Seeded by Vernon Wythe
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:25 AM
Article Photo

 Back in 2010, a U.S. border patrol agent shot and killed a Mexican teenager. The agent was in the U.S. while the boy was 60 feet away in Mexico. Now the boy's family wants to sue, saying the agent violated their son's constitutional rights. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear

