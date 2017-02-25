'Doomsday Vault' Gains 50,000 Seeds to Fend Off Food Crises

A so-called "doomsday" seed vault on a remote island in the Arctic Ocean has received a major new deposit of 50,000 seeds as part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet against global food crises, according to news reports.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built underground about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the North Pole, is a frozen-storage facility that houses the world's most important crop seeds. The vault was built in 2008 as a backup for gene banks around the world and to keep the valuable genetic material protected from natural disasters, equipment malfunctions, war and other problems. Thus, the moniker "doomsday vault." [In Photos: Take a Tour of the World's 'Doomsday' Seed Vault]

This week, the vault gained 50,000 new seed samples from collections around the world, reported the Associated Press.