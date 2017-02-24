Google Just Discovered A Massive Web Leak... And You Might Want To Change All Your Passwords

A Google researcher has uncovered what may be the most worrying web leak of 2017 so far, possibly exposing passwords, private messages and other sensitive data from a vast number of sites, including major services like Uber, FitBit and OKCupid. It's being dubbed CloudBleed by some, as the problem was caused by a vulnerability in code from a hugely popular web company, CloudFlare, and was not dissimilar to the infamous Heartbleed bug of 2015 (though possibly more severe in terms of the potential for data leakage). It's similar to Heartbleed in that CloudFlare, which hosts and serves content for a at least 2 million websites, was returning random chunks of memory from vulnerable servers when requests came in. Making the issue even more severe was the fact that search engines were caching that leaked information. Another major concern was that CloudFlare typically hosts content from different sites on the same server, so a request to one vulnerable website could reveal information about a separate, unrelated CloudFlare site. "For example, you could have visited a page on uber.com, and a chunk of memory from a previous request/response to okcupid.com would be returned," explained Pen Test Partners whitehat hacker Andrew Tierney. "This sensitive data could have been returned to anyone. There was no need to carry out an active attack to obtain the data - my mum may have someone else's passwords stored in her browser cache just by visiting another CloudFlare fronted site."