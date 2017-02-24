Lawmakers against Trump's vow to enforce federal marijuana laws

Lawmakers and officials in states that have legalized recreational marijuana are speaking out after White House press secretary Sean Spicer's statement that the Trump Administration may crack down on legalized marijuana.

"I was deeply disappointed to hear the White House Press Secretary's comments today regarding marijuana legalization by states like Washington," Bob Ferguson, Washington state's attorney general said in a statement on Thursday.

"... I will also be very clear with AG Sessions that I will defend the will of Washington voters," Ferguson added.

Spicer said in yesterday's press briefing that there will be "greater enforcement" of federal marijuana laws. Marijuana is illegal at the federal level — it's a Schedule 1 drug — though a number of states have legalized and regulated it for both recreational and medical use, posing a conflict between state and federal laws.