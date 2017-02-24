Newsvine

Why coal jobs aren't coming back, despite Trump's actions - Jan. 24, 2017

It's part of Trump's effort to live up to his campaign pledge to coal miners, whom he has told: "Get ready because you're going to be working your asses off."

As soon as this week, Trump could back up that campaign talk with real action. His energy plan, which appeared on WhiteHouse.gov just minutes after President Obama stepped down, promises to eliminate regulations that have been "harmful" for coal and other energy industries.

For instance, observers believe Trump could swiftly issue an executive order lifting the Obama administration's moratorium on coal leasing of federal lands.

Despite Trump's best intentions and regulation-busting actions, experts don't believe they will be enough to save coal.

