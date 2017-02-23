Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 25 Seeds: 945 Comments: 1754 Since: May 2016

Vandals decapitate Indiana church's statue of Jesus

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: NBC
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:04 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 Indianapolis police are searching for vandals who targeted several churches.

“My first thought was kids but who knows”, says Judy Borden, a longtime member of at The Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist.

Someone used spray paint on the rear brick wall. Borden says officers explained the message they left is common anti-police graffiti.

A more disturbing crime happened at The Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship Church, where someone decapitated a statue of Jesus.

The statue is life-size and is mounted at the entrance of the church.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor