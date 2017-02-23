Our Revolution - VIDEO: Cancer at 26: "How Were We Going to Pay to Save Her Life?"

Ahead of nationwide rallies to save the Affordable Care Act on February 25, Our Revolution on Wednesday released a video featuring Julienne Gene Edwards, a Maryland native who was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at 26. Julienne and her family say, if not for the Affordable Care Act's 26-and-under protections, they're unsure how they would have paid to save her life.

“The surgery that saved my life cost approximately a quarter of a million dollars to perform,” Julienne says. “I was able to be covered by my parent’s insurance, thanks to the provisions in the ACA. Were it not for them, not only would I not be covered for that surgery, I would not be covered for the chemotherapy that followed.”

Julienne is just one of millions of Americans who rely on the ACA for life-saving treatment. If Republicans are successful in repealing the ACA, 30 million people could be thrown off of health care, Medicaid will see massive cuts, and prescription drug costs will go up for seniors. Meanwhile, the top 2 percent will receive $346 billion in tax breaks.

“Julienne's story should serve as a reminder that when Republicans callously talk about repealing the ACA, they're actually talking about putting people's lives at risk,” said Executive Director Shannon Jackson. “Each one of those 30 million are human beings, not a set of numbers or talking points. But, since they like to reduce this to numbers, here's one: without coverage, the pills Julienne took for chemotherapy treatment would cost $6,000 a bottle. We just don't believe that Americans should have to choose between live-saving medicine and putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their heads. The American people deserve dignity, and we are prepared to fight for it at all costs.”