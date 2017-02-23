'Fake News' Media More Trusted Than President Trump, Poll Says

The majority of American voters say they trust the “fake news” media more than President Trump, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey asked participants if they relied on the media or Trump to “tell you the truth about important issues.” Despite the President’s constant attempts to discredit certain news organizations, the survey concluded that 52 percent of voters trust the media over POTUS.

Only 37 percent said they trusted Trump more than what he commonly refers to as the “opposition party.” Trump and his surrogates have been combative with the media, often referring to CNN as “fake news.”

The Quinnipiac survey contradicts a recent Emerson College poll which found that 49 percent of U.S. voters believe that the Trump administration is “truthful,” while only 39 percent feel that way about the news media.