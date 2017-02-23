Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 25 Seeds: 953 Comments: 1779 Since: May 2016

Wildflower season may come early this year

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: KXAN.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

There’s no doubt it’s been a relatively mild winter season. Add in the sufficient rain since the fall months and unseasonable mild temperatures this February, and you’ve got a recipe for a bright and early bloom in wildflowers.

Experts at The University of Texas at Austin’s Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center say this combination could be what allows Central Texas’ wildflower season to start earlier than usual, as well as even last over a longer period time.

That doesn’t mean we’re completely in the clear for big temperature drop if a cold front sweeps through in the coming weeks.

---------

From The Front Yard Taken the other day at a friend's House. In Northern Calif. The peach tree in his front Yard is Blooming too.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor