On this day in black history: Malcolm X assassinated; John Lewis, Barbara Jordan and Nina Simone are born

1961 — Otis Boykin patents the electrical resistor Otis Boykin invented the electrical resistor, U.S. patent 2,972,726, the electrical device used in all guided missiles and IBM computers. Boykin’s noteworthy inventions include a wire precision resistor and a control unit for the pacemaker. He graduated from Fisk College in 1941 and took a job with the Majestic Radio & TV Corp. When he died in 1982 of heart failure, he had 26 patents in his name.